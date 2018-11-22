Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Atiku task well-wishers to support families of falling heroes

Atiku begs well-wishers to channel birthday gifts to families of fallen soldiers

Atiku made the appeal following the recent terrorist attacks that led to the death of 44 soldiers in Borno State.

  • Published:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has called on his supporters in the North-East zone to ensure they vote President Buhari out in 2019. play

Former Vice-President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar making a speech

(AFP)

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on his supporters and well-wishers who wish to celebrate his birthday to direct their gifts for him to the widows and children of fallen military heroes.

The former vice president, who clocks 72 on November 25, also called on Nigerians to support the families left behind by military officers who died in service.

Atiku stated this in a condolence message he posted on his Twitter account (@atiku) following the recent attack that happened in Metele, Borno State, that led to loss of lives of officers of the 157 task force batalion.

He said "These deaths are very painful and the loss of even one member of our armed forces pierces my heart because these heroes did not have to die. They volunteered to do a job that keeps this nation safe.

"These men and women gave their best and we must reciprocate their sacrificial giving. Therefore, instead of celebrating my birthday this year, which is coming up in a few days, I choose to rather celebrate our fallen heroes,"he added.

 

He also pledged to provide financial scholarship to five children of the fallen heroes of the 157 task force battalion up to university level at the American University of Nigeria, Yola.

The 71-year-old called on the Federal Government to set up a fund for which public and cooperate bodies can make donations to support widows and children of military officers who are killed in service of the nation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Bullets bounce off chest of notorious cult leader in Lagosbullet
2 Ex-UK Secretary warns international investors to be careful about...bullet
3 EFCC loses equipment worth millions as fire destroys storage roombullet

Related Articles

Atiku explains how he'll fight corruption better than Buhari if elected President
70 percent of my appointments will go to youths, women if elected president – Atiku
Atiku begs Nigerians to never be divided by ethnic, religious sentiments
Atiku to revamp entertainment industry, tackle piracy if he wins in 2019
Obasanjo warns Nigerians against handing power to hooligans
Atiku’s policy document embodies yearnings, aspirations of Nigerians – PDP
Atiku is a walk-over for Buhari in 2019, says Sen. Ndume
Atiku’s policy plan reportedly causing discomfort among PDP members

Local

Police explains why Senate President, Saraki was summoned
Pulse Opinion The police has a lot of explaining to do on the death of Offa robbery prime suspect Michael Adikwu
Nigerian airways back in the days
Verification of diaspora ex-Nigeria Airways workers may begin in 2019
Why Nigerian Universities underperform according to LASU VC
LASU VC’s father, Akesan monarch, passes on at 81
Sokoto CP confirms arrest of 5 mobile policemen over alleged murder
Police arrest 22 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers in Kaduna
X
Advertisement