Atiku says Buhari's administration is the worst in 19 years

Ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has referred to President Muhammadu Buhari-led government as the worst in the last 19 years of democratic rule.

The presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party and who is yet to get the party's ticket made this known in Kaduna on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

“You can definitely acknowledge that since the return of democracy, we have not had a worst period than now, whether in terms of economy, whether in terms of unity, whether in terms of security, this is the worst time since 1999,” he said.

Atiku had paid Ahmed Makarfi a courtesy visit when he made the statement under the guise of his reasons for picking up a ticket to run against the incumbent president.

Atiku explains why Buhari's government is the worst since 1999

Explaining why he said President Buhari led administration is the worst since the return to democratic rule in 1999, Atiku said the maladministration of the APC government is very evident.

In his words: “The maladministration of the APC government is very evident, we have the highest record of unemployment since 1999, we have the highest inflation, we have multiple exchange rates that discourage foreign investment. We have the highest level of insecurity since 1999.

“People are more angry, people are poorer more than at anytime. Nigeria is rated as the headquarters of poverty in the world. This is unthinkable for a country that is endowed with human and natural resources like ours, just because of lack of clear headed leadership and direction, this is where we find ourselves. So, it is obvious that we just have to change the leadership of this country.”

Atiku Abubakar is contesting the PDP ticket for the presidential flagbearer alongside Makarfi, Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal and Ibrahim Dankwambo.