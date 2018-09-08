Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Atiku says Buhari's administration is the worst in 19 years

Atiku Ex-VP calls Buhari's administration the worst in 19 years

Atiku said the maladministration of the APC government led by President Buhari is very evident.

  • Published:
Atiku says he is not corrupt. play

Atiku says he is not corrupt.

(Goole)

Ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has referred to President Muhammadu Buhari-led government as the worst in the last 19 years of democratic rule.

The presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party and who is yet to get the party's ticket made this known in Kaduna on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

You can definitely acknowledge that since the return of democracy, we have not had a worst period than now, whether in terms of economy, whether in terms of unity, whether in terms of security, this is the worst time since 1999,” he said.

ALSO READ: Atiku fears 'power-drunk' Buhari won't leave power without a fight

Atiku had paid Ahmed Makarfi a courtesy visit when he made the statement under the guise of his reasons for picking up a ticket to run against the incumbent president.

Atiku says he is not corrupt. play

Atiku says he is not corrupt.

Atiku explains why Buhari's government is the worst since 1999

Explaining why he said President Buhari led administration is the worst since the return to democratic rule in 1999, Atiku said the maladministration of the APC government is very evident.

In his words: “The maladministration of the APC government is very evident, we have the highest record of unemployment since 1999, we have the highest inflation, we have multiple exchange rates that discourage foreign investment. We have the highest level of insecurity since 1999.

“People are more angry, people are poorer more than at anytime. Nigeria is rated as the headquarters of poverty in the world. This is unthinkable for a country that is endowed with human and natural resources like ours, just because of lack of clear headed leadership and direction, this is where we find ourselves. So, it is obvious that we just have to change the leadership of this country.”

Atiku Abubakar is contesting the PDP ticket for the presidential flagbearer alongside Makarfi, Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal and Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Abuja Earth Tremors Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake?bullet
2 Alert! These 12 states may experience flooding in Septemberbullet
3 In Abuja FEMA assures residents that troubling tremor won't lead to...bullet

Related Articles

Atiku I’m not corrupt, ex-vice president declares
Abuja Tremors Saraki, Atiku, Melaye, other Nigerians react to vibrations
Fayose Governor has dumped his presidential ambition and here's why
2019 Presidency PDP stops members from campaigning for Atiku, Saraki, others
Atiku Police reportedly fire gunshots as ex-VP submits presidential nomination form
Atiku Aspirant submits presidential nomination form to PDP head office
Atiku "Buhari has wielded power with decency," Presidency replies ex-VP over "power-drunk" comment
Kwankwaso PDP presidential aspirant says poverty is Nigeria's biggest problem
Saraki Senate President’s campaign team hits North-West, North-East zone
Kwankwaso Presidential aspirant says APC has destroyed Nigeria’s economy

Local

Abba Kyari says he will make business-as-usual unsustainable
Abba Kyari Buhari's chief of staff vows to ensure business-as-usual is unsustainable
Eko Disco rehabilitates facilities in Ikoyi
Electricity Eko Disco to boost power supply by additional 20mw
NAF rescues 3 kidnap victims in Zamfara
Boko Haram NAF destroy more terrorists hideouts in Sambisa forest
Saraki says raid on Edwin Clark's house threatens democracy
Edwin Clark I have forgiven those that searched my house