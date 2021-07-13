Atiku disowns online portal promoting empowerment scheme in his name

Ibe said that the objective of the criminals behind the scam was to defraud unsuspecting members of the public by advertising the identity of Abubakar as being associated with the fraud.

“We warn supporters of Abubakar and the general public not to patronize any portal called Atiku Foundation for Youth Empowerment.

“The portal is fake and certainly does not enjoy the authorization of Atiku. Indeed this scam was first introduced in 2019 by criminal elements.

“We also warn the general public and supporters of the Waziri of Adamawa not to patronize any scheme in his name, which is not expressly advertised on the verified social media accounts of Atiku Abubakar.’’