The office in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, on Monday in Abuja, said that the portal was set up by some unscrupulous elements with identity forgery of the former vice president and chieftain of the PDP.
Atiku disowns online portal promoting empowerment scheme in his name
The Atiku Media Office on Monday described an online portal set up in the name of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, “the Atiku Foundation Youth Empowerment Fund’’ as fake and a scam.
Ibe said that the objective of the criminals behind the scam was to defraud unsuspecting members of the public by advertising the identity of Abubakar as being associated with the fraud.
“We warn supporters of Abubakar and the general public not to patronize any portal called Atiku Foundation for Youth Empowerment.
“The portal is fake and certainly does not enjoy the authorization of Atiku. Indeed this scam was first introduced in 2019 by criminal elements.
“We also warn the general public and supporters of the Waziri of Adamawa not to patronize any scheme in his name, which is not expressly advertised on the verified social media accounts of Atiku Abubakar.’’
Ibe called on law enforcement agencies to track and arrest the individuals behind the online crime and identity forgery and bring them to face the law.
