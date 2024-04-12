ADVERTISEMENT
ASUU rejects advertisement for vice-chancellor position in UDUS Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

The union explained that university law distinctly delineates the composition, roles, and dissolution procedures of the University Governing Councils.

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]
This is contained in a statement signed by the branch chairman and Secretary, Prof. Nuruddeen Almustapha and Dr Shu’aibu Sadiku, respectively on Friday in Sokoto.

ASUU described the Federal Government’s decision to cancel the miscellaneous provisions in the university system as undermining the principles of transparency, equity, and merit-based selection of university principal officers.

According to the union, the dissolution of the University Governing Council and the arbitrary dissolution of all Federal University Governing councils in June 2023 by the National Universities Commission (NUC), undermined the established procedures and autonomy of these institutions.

"Unauthorised advertisement of vacancies for the offices of the vice-chancellors and other Principal Officers in federal universities also violates proper procedures and threatens the integrity and academic freedom of Nigeria’s public universities.

"It has flagrantly violate section III, subsections I and II of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1993,” the union said.

"It also prescribes the protocol in the event of the Council’s absence, particularly regarding the appointment of principal officers. At no point does the law transfer the council’s functions to the Minister or the Visitor," the union said.

"ASUU-UDUS urgently calls on President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Education, and other critical stakeholders to as a matter of urgency and necessity to reconstitute the Governing Councils of public universities.

"This step is crucial for universities to operate legally and smoothly, aligning with the provisions of the law.

"It will uphold the autonomy and independence of universities by adhering to established procedures and safeguarding their integrity.

"Investigate all manners of violations of the Law in the recent actions taken by various universities in the absence of the government councils, ” the union pleaded.

The union urged all stakeholders to support the autonomy and integrity of public universities for the "betterment of our educational system and the future of our nation”.

