ASUU mourns Prof. Alele-Williams

The association’s position was made in a statement made by Dr Ray Chikogu, UNIBEN chairman of ASUU to the News Agency of Nigeria to whom he described her death as a saddening occurrence.

In his statement, he described the departed Prof Alele-Williams as a shining beacon who efficiently headed the institution’s affairs at the time of her death and that her influential presence in the institution’s affairs will be sorely missed.

His statement read in part, “She was an icon in the University of Benin and we missed her greatly.

“The University of Benin misses her because of the remarkable landmarks she left in the university in terms of good infrastructure and human development.

She left an indelible footprint and we are hoping that God will give her immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss, and hope that God will grant her eternal repose,”