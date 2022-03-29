RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU mourns Prof. Alele-Williams

Authors:

Seye Omidiora

The UNIBEN branch of the association mourned the death of the first female Vice-Chancellor in Nigeria

Prof Grace Alele-Williams
Prof Grace Alele-Williams

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)has announced its mourning of the demise of the country’s first female Vice-Chancellor, Prof Grace Alele-Williams on Saturday 26th March 2022.

Recommended articles

The association’s position was made in a statement made by Dr Ray Chikogu, UNIBEN chairman of ASUU to the News Agency of Nigeria to whom he described her death as a saddening occurrence.

In his statement, he described the departed Prof Alele-Williams as a shining beacon who efficiently headed the institution’s affairs at the time of her death and that her influential presence in the institution’s affairs will be sorely missed.

His statement read in part, “She was an icon in the University of Benin and we missed her greatly.

“The University of Benin misses her because of the remarkable landmarks she left in the university in terms of good infrastructure and human development.

She left an indelible footprint and we are hoping that God will give her immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss, and hope that God will grant her eternal repose,”

Chikogu also expressed hope that the void she left in the institution’s leadership would be adequately filled at a time when quality leadership is required.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s services crucial in present Nigeria- Wamakko

Tinubu’s services crucial in present Nigeria- Wamakko

ASUU mourns Prof. Alele-Williams

ASUU mourns Prof. Alele-Williams

Ukraine warns negotiators not to eat, drink at peace talks

Ukraine warns negotiators not to eat, drink at peace talks

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train services after terrorists’ attack

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train services after terrorists’ attack

Saraki reacts to bandits’ attack on Kaduna-bound train, calls for real solutions to insecurity

Saraki reacts to bandits’ attack on Kaduna-bound train, calls for real solutions to insecurity

FG promoting policies to attract investments – Ngige

FG promoting policies to attract investments – Ngige

Buhari may attend Nigeria’s Super Eagles clash with Black Stars of Ghana today

Buhari may attend Nigeria’s Super Eagles clash with Black Stars of Ghana today

Terrorists bomb Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board

Terrorists bomb Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board

North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile amid Russo-Ukrainian war

North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile amid Russo-Ukrainian war

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence.

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

Boko Haram terrorists