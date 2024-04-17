ADVERTISEMENT
If you negotiate with contractors, I'll take action - Wike warns Satellite boss

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike stated that the FCT Administration is working to ensure all satellite towns felt the impact of the government.

Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, Coordinator of Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) and Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT [NAN]
Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, Coordinator of Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) and Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT [NAN]

Wike, who gave the warning while inaugurating the coordinator in Abuja on Tuesday, advised him to view the appointment as an opportunity to contribute to national development.

He also advised Zulkiflu to effectively coordinate activities in the satellite towns, as against sitting in the office and negotiating with contractors.

“It is your business to coordinate, liaise and brief me as the minister of the FCT.

“You are not sent there to sit in your office and begin to negotiate with contractors. If I find out, I will not hesitate to take necessary action,” he said.

The minister said that the FCT Administration was working to ensure all satellite towns felt the impact of the government. He urged the coordinator to utilise the opportunity to achieve results and make the needed impact, pointing out the numerous ongoing projects in the satellite towns.

This, he said, would ensure that residents of satellite towns feel the impact of President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

Mine is, do your work. If you do your work, everybody will see that you are doing your work.

“I don’t like praise singers. Your action will speak for you.

“Now that FCTA is seriously involved in the development of satellite towns, make sure that things are done very well,” the minister said.

Wike also charged the coordinator to ensure effective sanitation in satellite towns, adding that he would not condone any form of corrupt practices associated with the cleaning of the areas.

He said that FCTA pays the bills of satellite towns cleaners every month, without verifying whether they have carried out the job or not, lamenting that people want to make money without doing the job.

“What we have done now is to make sure that all the area councils’ chairman is involved in vetting before payment is carried out.

“Now you are the coordinator, make sure that things are done very well before you send me any paper.

“Mr President found you worthy to contribute to national development, particularly as regards the FCTA.

“This is for you to contribute to driving the renewed hope agenda in satellite towns,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

If you negotiate with contractors, I'll take action - Wike warns Satellite boss

