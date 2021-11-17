RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Another traveller from Nigeria shows monkeypox symptoms in US

Nigeria has recorded 218 monkeypox cases and eight deaths since 2017.

Nigeria has confirmed 28 monkeypox cases this year
Nigeria has confirmed 28 monkeypox cases this year

The latest case of monkeypox in the United States of America has been confirmed as a resident of Maryland who recently returned from Nigeria.

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 that the individual only presented mild symptoms, and is recovering in isolation.

Those who may have been in contact with the patient have been identified, and are getting guidelines from public health authorities.

"Our response in close coordination with CDC officials demonstrates the importance of maintaining a strong public health infrastructure," MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health, Dr Jinlene Chan, said.

Monkeypox is a viral illness caused by a group of viruses that include chicken pox and small pox, with symptoms like severe headache, fever, back pains, among others.

An infection was similarly identified in a Texas resident who recently returned to the U.S. from Nigeria in July.

A 2017 monkeypox outbreak in Nigeria spread to at least 14 states and sparked nationwide panic.

A total of 26 cases have been confirmed in seven states and the FCT since the beginning of the year, with no deaths.

Of the 502 suspected cases reported since the 2017 outbreak, 218 have been confirmed in 19 states and the FCT, with eight deaths in four years.

