ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

Ima Elijah

“The Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s no one to handle them,”

“The Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s noone to handle them,
“The Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s noone to handle them,”

In the wake of the new week, several international and local airports in Nigeria on Monday, January 23, 2023, have been grounded as Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) has called an indefinite strike over salary increment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

What happened to passengers: As a result, many passengers at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, (MMA2) Lagos and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) were sighted stranded outside the airport terminal as their flights were either being delayed or rescheduled.

How we know this is true: The National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, confirmed the strike action in an official statement, co signed by the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN).

The National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, confirmed the strike action in an official statement, co signed by the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN).
The National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, confirmed the strike action in an official statement, co signed by the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN). Pulse Nigeria

What the Aviation Unions are saying: "As all ultimatum issued by our Unions have gone unheeded, and the management continues to play on our intelligence through scheduling of purposeless meetings, we have come to the conclusion that the management is clearly decided against harkening to our cries for fairness and equity, despite overwhelming evidence in support of our demand.

"In view of the above, NUATE and ATSSSAN have no choice than to take definite steps to press. home our demands."

"My Qatar flight returned to Doha": Speaking to news reporters, an eyewitness passenger, Alex Nwuba, noted that NAHCO staff walked out of international airport, saying they were on strike and will not handle any passenger.

“The Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s no one to handle them,” Nwuba said.

Another stranded passenger posted on Twitter, "No Departure Check in & No Arrival of Flights for now Departing Passengers Stranded.”

What to expect: Daniel Young, an aviation analyst said the situation will result in enormous financial losses by passengers.

Editor's comment: The airlines, as businesses, will also suffer losses. Nigeria's revenue from taxes on aviation will also experience a decline, this month, if the situation persists.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu cannot hold a Tea Cup – APC Ex campaign director spills

Tinubu cannot hold a Tea Cup – APC Ex campaign director spills

Tinubu reveals why he really wants to become president

Tinubu reveals why he really wants to become president

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

Tinubu speaks on getting betrayed by the North

Tinubu speaks on getting betrayed by the North

Alpha-Beta ex-MD endorses Tinubu, after accusing him of fraud

Alpha-Beta ex-MD endorses Tinubu, after accusing him of fraud

APC receives more defectors in Kano

APC receives more defectors in Kano

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers

Edo spends $150m on flood control, erosion management, says Obaseki

Edo spends $150m on flood control, erosion management, says Obaseki

Drug Trafficking: APC reacts to call to investigate Tinubu, says Atiku lacks character

Drug Trafficking: APC reacts to call to investigate Tinubu, says Atiku lacks character

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Drambi Vandi allegedly murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos (Vanguard)

Bolanle Raheem: Police officer involved in pregnant lawyer’s murder pleads not guilty

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo opens up on why MKO couldn't become president

Babjide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos declares work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs