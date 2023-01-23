BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

What happened to passengers: As a result, many passengers at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, (MMA2) Lagos and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) were sighted stranded outside the airport terminal as their flights were either being delayed or rescheduled.

How we know this is true: The National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, confirmed the strike action in an official statement, co signed by the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN).

Pulse Nigeria

What the Aviation Unions are saying: "As all ultimatum issued by our Unions have gone unheeded, and the management continues to play on our intelligence through scheduling of purposeless meetings, we have come to the conclusion that the management is clearly decided against harkening to our cries for fairness and equity, despite overwhelming evidence in support of our demand.

"In view of the above, NUATE and ATSSSAN have no choice than to take definite steps to press. home our demands."

"My Qatar flight returned to Doha": Speaking to news reporters, an eyewitness passenger, Alex Nwuba, noted that NAHCO staff walked out of international airport, saying they were on strike and will not handle any passenger.

“The Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s no one to handle them,” Nwuba said.

Another stranded passenger posted on Twitter, "No Departure Check in & No Arrival of Flights for now Departing Passengers Stranded.”

What to expect: Daniel Young, an aviation analyst said the situation will result in enormous financial losses by passengers.