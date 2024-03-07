ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu goes to bed 3 am everyday including Sundays —  Ngelale

Bayo Wahab

Ngelale says Tinubu is working tirelessly to build a progressive country.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Ngelale urged Nigerians to support Tinubu, saying the president is working tirelessly to build a progressive and prosperous country.

The presidential spokesperson disclosed this in a chat with Chude Jideonwo.

He said, “I’m saying hang in there because I can see an end to this. I’m working with a man who I can personally vouch for because he’s going to bed at 2 am-3 am every night, including Sundays.”

He continued, “He (Tinubu) wakes up at 7 am-8 am every morning including Sundays. Opening his files, working into the late nights when no one is there to say anything good or bad about him. He is doing the work.

“He is a workaholic, and he is doing it all to build a country that is reflective of a progressive and advanced country and prosperous society that he has envisioned, the same way he did in Lagos.

“I’m asking Nigerians to support the president, he means well.”

Ngelale’s comment about the president is reminiscent of Babatunde Fashola’s remark about him in April 2023.

While speaking on Channels TV, the former Governor of Lagos State, said Tinubu does his best work in the dead of the night.

Fashola, who worked under Tinubu as the chief of staff for four and a half years urged those working with the president to be prepared to be nocturnal because he (Tinubu) would encroach it.

