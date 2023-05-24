The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aisha Buhari hands over guide documents to successor, Remi Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oluremi Tinubu appreciated the outgoing first lady for exhibiting a high sense of leadership and dexterity in handling the affairs of her office.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's wife, Remi Tinubu and Aisha Buhari. [Twitter:KCJournalist]
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's wife, Remi Tinubu and Aisha Buhari. [Twitter:KCJournalist]

Recommended articles

Mrs Buhari, who received her successor on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also handed over some documents to Mrs Tinubu to serve as guide towards piloting the affairs of the office.

She also handed over the seal of the African First Ladies Peace Mission to the incoming first lady, being the chief host of all the spouses of the African heads of state.

Mrs Buhari expressed confidence in the ability of the incoming first lady to deliver on the task ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event signalled the formal transition of official engagements in the office of the first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As you are all aware the role of the First Lady is unconstitutional, but we enjoy the goodwill of the citizens in order to carry out some basic things, like humanitarian activities.

“We partner with a lot of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in order to help our citizens, and I have enjoyed that goodwill for the last eight years.

“So, I have prepared a handover, just to guide you, and see the NGOs that we have worked with,” Mrs Buhari said.

Responding, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu appreciated the outgoing first lady for exhibiting a high sense of leadership and dexterity in handling the affairs of her office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are very humbled by what you have done, you have exhibited great leadership and dexterity in the way you do things.

“I want to sincerely thank you from the bottom of my heart because you don’t come into this role and say you know it all.

“I know I served many years ago as Governor’s wife for eight years, but now things have changed and are being done differently. I have been in the legislative arm for 12 years now.

“We promise you that you will be proud of the work we will do,” she said.

In same vein, Mrs Buhari also received in audience the Association of Spouses of Nigerian Ambassadors (ASNA) led by the wife of Nigerian Ambassador to Burundi, Mrs Udo Onyeagba, who were at the State House to express their support to the first lady.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We inherited a dilapidated economy in Ondo- APC replies PDP

We inherited a dilapidated economy in Ondo- APC replies PDP

Aisha Buhari hands over guide documents to successor, Remi Tinubu

Aisha Buhari hands over guide documents to successor, Remi Tinubu

I'm proud we gave our best - Buhari tells Ministers, State House staff

I'm proud we gave our best - Buhari tells Ministers, State House staff

Delta Assembly passes 60 bills in 4 years

Delta Assembly passes 60 bills in 4 years

Judge threatens to declare Fani-Kayode wanted, says EFCC slacking

Judge threatens to declare Fani-Kayode wanted, says EFCC slacking

NAFDAC warns against sale of prohibited refrigerant gases

NAFDAC warns against sale of prohibited refrigerant gases

Police arrest 10 suspected kidnappers, 3 gun runners in Nasarawa

Police arrest 10 suspected kidnappers, 3 gun runners in Nasarawa

Ex-Ogun Deputy Speaker docked over breach of peace in Assembly premises

Ex-Ogun Deputy Speaker docked over breach of peace in Assembly premises

JAMB refuses to extend Direct Entry registration deadline beyond May 30

JAMB refuses to extend Direct Entry registration deadline beyond May 30

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

President Joe Biden.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration