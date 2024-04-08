ADVERTISEMENT
Air Peace denies selling tickets to stranded passengers of other airlines

News Agency Of Nigeria

The airline official said that the passenger, who made the claim, had arrived late to the airport after check-in had closed in accordance with the regulations.

Air Peace (The Guardian Nigeria)
This is contained in a statement in Lagos by the airline’s Corporate Communications Lead, Stanley Olisa.

Olisa debunked claims by the passenger that Air Peace engaged in ticket racketeering and abandoned its passengers on Sunday, at the Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri. According to him, the claim was not only false, but outrageous, malicious and deliberate.

“It is standard regulatory practice that check-in for domestic flights closes 45 minutes before departure.

“The said the flight was our 12:20 pm Owerri to Lagos Flight of Sunday, April 7, check-in for that flight closed at exactly 11:35 am.

“Boarding protocols started almost immediately, and the flight was airborne at exactly the departure time of 12:20 pm.

“It is absolute falsehood for this passenger to claim that we overlooked our genuine Air Peace passengers, while selling tickets to stranded passengers of other airlines,” he stated.

According to Olisa, the passenger gave the impression that passengers who came on time were abandoned, which is not true and can be verified. He complained of the trend of some passengers and how they whipped up unnecessary sentiments and falsehood each time they came late to the airport.

He said that the airline appreciated passenger-patronage and empathised with them for the inconveniences suffered, especially when they arrived late to the check-in counter. Olisa noted that Air Peace took on-time departure of flights seriously and ensured full adherence to regulatory standards without compromise.

