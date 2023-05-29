The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ahmed Aliyu sworn in as new Sokoto State governor

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aliyu invited the opposition in the state to join hands with him toward rebuilding the state.

Sokoto State governor, Ahmed Aliyu [Vanguard]
The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Sa'idu Sifawa, administered the oath of office to Aliyu shortly after Idris Gobir, his deputy had taken his oath of office.

In his inaugural speech, Aliyu invited the opposition in the state to join hands with him toward rebuilding the state.

"We have the desire for a new Sokoto State that will be accepted by all the citizens, as such I call on those that contested and failed the mandate to join us in the realisation of our dream," he said.

The governor also assured that his administration would be all-inclusive.

"We want to assure you that we will not disappoint you for the mandate given to us and will continue to seek your advice on all our decision.

"More so, the administration will continue to focus more on youth empowerment, security, sanitation, water supply, education and economic drive.

"This is in order to ensure we fulfilled our pledged of restoring the fast glory of Sokoto State," he said.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, former governors, Aliyu Wamakko and Yahaya Abdulkarim.

Others were former deputy governors, Chiso Dattijo and Mukhtari Shagari, and former ambassadors, Sahabi Gada and Abubakar Makama.

There were also officials from the neighbouring Niger Republic among others.

