Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, in statement in Abuja, said the initiative was a partnership between the Federal Government and the Government of Brazil.

He said the `Green Imperative’ was aimed at boosting agricultural production in Nigeria.

“The initiative will among other things entail the introduction of advanced Brazilian Agricultural Equipment (ABIMAQ) and the establishment of Training Centres for Nigerian Farmers across the country,’’ he said.