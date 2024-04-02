Governor Adeleke sets new retirement age conditions for Osun teachers

This is contained in a circular issued by Ayanleye Aina, the Head of Service, on Tuesday in Osogbo.

According to the circular, all those interested in enjoying the new increased retirement age must comply with the guidelines as stipulated.

According to the guidelines, for a teacher to benefit from the scheme, he or she must be within the education cadre recognised in the scheme of service.

It also stipulates that the officer must be registered with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), be medically fit as ascertained by a qualified medical doctor and must not be under any disciplinary action.

It also said that the eligible officer would be required to apply six months before he or she attains the age of 60 years or 35 years of service, whichever was earlier.

The guidelines also said the application must be endorsed by the Head Teacher/Principal of the eligible officer and addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, among others. It however said that the period of extension was not pensionable.

It directed the Ministry of Finance and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to stop forthwith, payment of salaries to those already enjoying the new retirement age without fulfilling the conditions.

The circular reads, "For the purpose of emphasis, for any officer to enjoy the new retirement age and length of service, the concerned officer is requested to ensure that the guidelines were strictly adhered to.

