Adeleke appoints Nollywood actress Laide Bakare as SSA on Entertainment

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]
Bakare took to her Instagram page to celebrate her achievement with a display of photos of herself and the governor.

The actress promised to deliver her best.

She wrote: “Now an Honourable 🙏 ya Allah I am grateful 🙏.

“To my new boss, Governor Ademola Jackson Adeleke Imole Osun. Thank you so much for the trust and opportunity to serve. I promise to deliver my best. So help me God🙏 Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Osun State on Entertainment, Arts, Culture and Tourism.

“Lots of work to be done. Shall we? the entire good people of Osun State and Nigeria at large. It’s actually a new dawn for me starting my political career from here. God bless Nigeria.”

Many of her colleagues also took to the comment section of her post to congratulate her.

Veteran actor, Muka Ray, said: “Congratulations omo mi.”

Actress Funke Etti, wrote, “Congratulations sweetie❤️”

Fausat Balogun, popularly known as Madam Saje, said “Congratulations ❤️❤️.”

Actor Yomi Fabiyi wrote, “Wawu! Hon. Laide Bakare. Congratulations to you. Blessings hun 😍.”

Foluke Daramola said, “Congratulations dearest❤️❤️ more wins dear. “

Bimbo Oshin also said, “Congratulations darling 👏👏.”

Also, Femi Adebayo wrote, “Congratulations Honourable 🎊 .”

