ADVERTISEMENT
Abia Governor-elect, Alex Otti mourns veteran musician Mba

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said he hoped to benefit from the deep knowledge of Mba and his peers for the benefit of the people of Abia, particularly the culture-tourism sector.

In a statement signed by the Governor-elect in Abuja on Friday, he said the news of Mba’s death was received with sadness.

Mba was until his death, on the front row of illustrious Nigerian musicians of Abia extraction whose sterling accomplishments inspired the younger generation to do uncommon exploits in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

According to him, his death is one too many, coming at a time the incoming administration in Abia State has perfected plans to optimally exploit the vast knowledge, abundant skills and invaluable experience of the late Mba.

He said he had hoped to benefit from the deep knowledge of Mba and his peers for the overall benefit of the people of Abia, particularly the culture-tourism sector.

“I, however, find consolation in his unique artistic legacies as one of the hottest and indeed finest artistes on the Premier Records label in the 1980s.

“I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to his wife, Adanna, and her children. I pray that God Almighty will grant you all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“In the same vein, my sympathy also goes to the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) and Collecting Society of Nigeria (COSON) where he left indelible marks as a resourceful member,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

