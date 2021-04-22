Abia government’s warning yields fruits as traditional ruler sings

The warning was contained in press statement signed by Information Commissioner, Chief Okeiyi Kalu.

It came after a driver and other workers of the construction company were attacked and chased out of the construction site.

Spontaneously, the traditional ruler, Eze Sunday Emejiaka, came out on Thursday to exonerate himself and his community from the attack.

“I heard of government’s warning to sack me if attacks on the contractor handling Ngwa Road construction continue,’’ he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba.

“I have not slept on that warning but woke up by 5 a.m. to meet with members of my community who I have directed to send messages to everybody anywhere along the road to quit and allow work to continue.

“It is not me or members of my community, but one boy from Arochukwu who attacked a driver of the construction company because he said the driver nearly hit him with his truck.

“But he has been arrested now and is in police custody.

“What is happening in this my area is beyond words because there are so many thieves around here.

“I am now coming out myself to ensure that work is not disrupted on the road.