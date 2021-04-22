RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abia government’s warning yields fruits as traditional ruler sings

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A stern warning issued by Abia on Wednesday to communities disrupting provision of social infrastructure began to yield result on Thursday.

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Pulse Nigeria

Abia government on Wednesday warned the traditional ruler of Ohazu Ancient Kingdom and Ngwa Road Market Chairman to stop persons attacking contractors reconstructing Ngwa Road in the area or be punished.

Recommended articles

The warning was contained in press statement signed by Information Commissioner, Chief Okeiyi Kalu.

It came after a driver and other workers of the construction company were attacked and chased out of the construction site.

Spontaneously, the traditional ruler, Eze Sunday Emejiaka, came out on Thursday to exonerate himself and his community from the attack.

“I heard of government’s warning to sack me if attacks on the contractor handling Ngwa Road construction continue,’’ he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba.

“I have not slept on that warning but woke up by 5 a.m. to meet with members of my community who I have directed to send messages to everybody anywhere along the road to quit and allow work to continue.

“It is not me or members of my community, but one boy from Arochukwu who attacked a driver of the construction company because he said the driver nearly hit him with his truck.

“But he has been arrested now and is in police custody.

“What is happening in this my area is beyond words because there are so many thieves around here.

“I am now coming out myself to ensure that work is not disrupted on the road.

“I am grateful to the governor for remembering to rehabilitate our road long abandoned and so we cannot fight the governor who had been so kind to us,’’ the Eze sang.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation