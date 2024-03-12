ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abia Government to investigate ABSU student's death in cult clash

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner charged students of all tertiary institutions to avoid engaging in any form of violence and actions that could affect their lives and studies.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Recommended articles

Okey Kanu, the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, made this known on Monday during a press briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, held at Government House, Umuahia.

Kanu said: “It has come to the notice of government that there have been skirmishes in Abia State University, Uturu, within some student groups.

“Some videos have been trending on line to the effect that a student lost his life in these skirmishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a responsive and responsible government, some remedial actions have been taken to restore peace and order on campus.

“Government has dispatched security agencies to take control of the situation at ABSU.

“Investigation in that regard has been instituted.”

The Commissioner charged students of all tertiary institutions in the state to avoid engaging in any form of violence and actions that could affect their lives and studies.

Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, said that news filtered in that there was a cult clash in ABSU, saying government was yet to be briefed by security agencies over the killing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a government, we’ve swiftly deployed representatives of the government who will interface with authorised persons to find out exactly what happened.

”At this moment, what we have heard is that it was a cult clash and we have not established the details of what transpired and once we do that we will update you,” he stated.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Abia Police Command Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, said that the Police are aware that a student of ABSU was killed during a clash between rival cult groups.

Chinaka said: “Our officers, in collaboration with the military, swiftly responded and arrived at the crime scene, causing the culprits to flee upon sighting the police.

“The corpse was evacuated from the crime scene to the morgue and exhibits have been recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Investigations are ongoing and we will continue to update the public as we progress.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Reading from Bible instead of your phone draws you closer to God,' says priest

'Reading from Bible instead of your phone draws you closer to God,' says priest

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control

Sanwo-Olu partners Niger State to boost food production, supply in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu partners Niger State to boost food production, supply in Lagos

Abia Government to investigate ABSU student's death in cult clash

Abia Government to investigate ABSU student's death in cult clash

Ningi walks alone as Northern senators disown him over his claim on 2024 budget

Ningi walks alone as Northern senators disown him over his claim on 2024 budget

Minister of Power wants death penalty for vandals damaging power equipment

Minister of Power wants death penalty for vandals damaging power equipment

Hackers are targeting Nigerians on Facebook with fake job adverts

Hackers are targeting Nigerians on Facebook with fake job adverts

Governor Soludo demolishes over 2,000 shops in Anambra

Governor Soludo demolishes over 2,000 shops in Anambra

Tinubu wants to solve 1 problem Buhari couldn't — herders-farmers crisis

Tinubu wants to solve 1 problem Buhari couldn't — herders-farmers crisis

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@hunbogj]

He sold Nigeria's future  -  Gov Mutfwang blames economic hardship on Buhari

Katsina State Governor's wife, Hajiya Zulaihat Radda [Katsina Post]

Katsina Governor's wife secures foreign scholarships for 50 indigenes

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

FG defends Nigeria's decision to accept food donations from war-torn Ukraine