The abductors of the chairman of the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Donatus Nwankpa, have released him from custody.

Nwankpa was kidnapped while travelling to Aba on Monday, January 28, 2019.

However, according to a report by The Punch, the APC chieftain was released on Thursday, January 31. The spokesperson of the Abia State APC, Benedict Godson, said he was released in good health with no ransom paid for his freedom.

"We thank God for his safe return and we appreciate all those who, in one way or the other, contributed to his safe return.

"We also want to thank our governorship candidate and other leaders of the party in the state for standing with us since he was kidnapped," he said.

Nwankpa's release was confirmed by the state's Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, who also noted that he was not harmed by his abductors.