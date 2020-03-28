The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 8 new cases of coronavirus in Abuja, Oyo, Kaduna and Osun state.

Two of the new cases were recorded in Abuja, four in Oyo, one each in Kaduna and Osun State.

This is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Kaduna, and the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai is the victim.

The governor, who has now gone into self-isolation earlier on Saturday announced that his COVID-19 (coronavirus) test came out positive.

The new cases have brought the total number of the virus in Nigeria to 97 in 12 states.

Below are 12 states where coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed