Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The governor’s wife, Hadiza Isma El-Rufai announced this on Twitter on Saturday evening.

She tweeted, “Dear Tweeps, My husband. the governor of Kaduna State, has tested positive for COVID-19. Please keep us in your prayers.”

Confirming the development, El-Rufai in a statement said he submitted a sample for the Covid-19 test and the result came out positive on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

In a short video he shared on Twitter, the governor urged residents of the state to continue to observe the preventive measures already announced.

The statement reads, “Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the Covid-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive.

“According to the protocols for managing Covid-19, I am in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for someone that is not showing symptoms.

“I wish to appeal to the people of Kaduna State to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced.

“It is most important that everybody should do their utmost to stay safe, stay home and stay alive. The Deputy Governor is chairing our Covid-19 Taskforce and will continue to issue statements from time to time”.

With this development, coronavirus has now spread to 12 states in Nigeria.