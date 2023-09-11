ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

8 Lagos nightclubs, event centres sealed by state government

Ima Elijah

The sealed facilities identified include Hot Box Night Club, Shades Night Club, Buzzbar, CCX Lounge, and numerous event centres.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, conveyed this critical development in a statement released on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

He underscored the paramount importance of safeguarding the lives and assets of residents and visitors to the state. Mojola emphasised the commission's unwavering commitment to achieving the goal of zero workplace accidents and ensuring the overall well-being of the public.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration, as asserted by Mojola, maintains an unyielding stance on the enforcement of safety regulations. The state government will remain vigilant and resolute in monitoring these establishments to ensure their adherence to safety laws and guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decisive action follows a prior warning issued by Mojola during a meeting held at Alausa approximately two months ago, wherein he cautioned nightclub operators and event centre owners. He explicitly cautioned that any establishment permitting drug and firearms use on their premises would face imminent closure.

The sealed facilities identified in contravention of safety regulations include Hot Box Night Club, Shades Night Club, Buzzbar, CCX Lounge, and numerous event centers, as confirmed by the statement.

Mojola extended an invitation to all recreational and event centres that have yet to register with the safety commission, urging them to initiate the registration process promptly by visiting www.lasgsafetyreg.com.

Chidinma, a supervisor at Buzzbar, expressed unawareness of any shutdown of the establishment, stating, "I'm not aware of anything like that. Buzzbar isn't shut down."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8 Lagos nightclubs, event centres sealed by state government

8 Lagos nightclubs, event centres sealed by state government

Earthquake kills 2,122 in Morocco, foreign teams join search for survivors

Earthquake kills 2,122 in Morocco, foreign teams join search for survivors

Brazil takes over G20 presidency from India

Brazil takes over G20 presidency from India

NDLEA arrests man who was moving 399 explosives from Ibadan to Kaduna

NDLEA arrests man who was moving 399 explosives from Ibadan to Kaduna

Singapore's Olam Group disputes forex fraud claims by Nigerian media

Singapore's Olam Group disputes forex fraud claims by Nigerian media

Uzodinma commissions general hospital, bridge in Oguta, names them after Nzeribe

Uzodinma commissions general hospital, bridge in Oguta, names them after Nzeribe

Is democracy failing in Africa? We asked political analysts in 4 countries

Is democracy failing in Africa? We asked political analysts in 4 countries

Nigerians will get upgraded healthcare from President Tinubu - Minister

Nigerians will get upgraded healthcare from President Tinubu - Minister

Why UK Navy warship, HMS Trent, is present in Nigeria

Why UK Navy warship, HMS Trent, is present in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV