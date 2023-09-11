8 Lagos nightclubs, event centres sealed by state government

Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, conveyed this critical development in a statement released on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

He underscored the paramount importance of safeguarding the lives and assets of residents and visitors to the state. Mojola emphasised the commission's unwavering commitment to achieving the goal of zero workplace accidents and ensuring the overall well-being of the public.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration, as asserted by Mojola, maintains an unyielding stance on the enforcement of safety regulations. The state government will remain vigilant and resolute in monitoring these establishments to ensure their adherence to safety laws and guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decisive action follows a prior warning issued by Mojola during a meeting held at Alausa approximately two months ago, wherein he cautioned nightclub operators and event centre owners. He explicitly cautioned that any establishment permitting drug and firearms use on their premises would face imminent closure.

The sealed facilities identified in contravention of safety regulations include Hot Box Night Club, Shades Night Club, Buzzbar, CCX Lounge, and numerous event centers, as confirmed by the statement.

Mojola extended an invitation to all recreational and event centres that have yet to register with the safety commission, urging them to initiate the registration process promptly by visiting www.lasgsafetyreg.com.