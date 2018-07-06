Pulse.ng logo
5 suspects arrested over killing of 7 policemen

  • Published:
Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja play

Some gunmen allegedly killed seven policemen in a gun shootout.

(Nigeria Police Watch)

The Nigeria Police Force says it has arrested five suspects in connection with the killing of seven policemen in Galadimawa area of Abuja.

The Force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood,  made the disclosure while fielding questions from newsmen on Friday in Suleja, Niger.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected gunmen on Monday night at a roundabout in Galadimawa area of Abuja  killed seven policemen who were on stop-and-search duty.

As I speak with you, five arrests have been made in respect of the attacks and more arrests are being  made.

“We will ensure that all the perpetrators that were involved in this heinous crime are apprehended,” the police spokesman  said.

Moshood also said that the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris,  had  ordered that the allowances of the deceased officers be paid to their families.

The spokesman said that the I-G had directed all formations to beef up security and had  set up a special team, Police Scene of Crime Experts and Technical Intelligence Unit,  to apprehend  the killers.

