The United States' Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned six Nigerians for alleged involvement in a scam worth over N2.1 billion ($6 million).

In a statement released on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, the department listed the accused as Richard Uzuh, Micheal Olorunyomi, Alex Ogunshakin, Felix Okpoh, Nnamdi Benson, and Abiola Kayode.

The accused individuals allegedly targeted U.S. businesses and individuals through deceptive global threats known as business email compromise (BEC), and romance fraud.

The accused six [Treasury Department]

They allegedly impersonated business executives and requested and received wire transfers from legitimate business accounts, as well as dupe Americans by first gaining their trust as love interests online.

OFAC said they were apprehended in a coordinated operation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).