4 things to watch out for as the pitch Nigeria kicks off

Putting a creative spin on the regular pitching events and contests, The Pitch Nigeria by Sterling Bank is a fast-paced online series that brings together innovative Nigerians across the country to share their ideas to a team of well-grounded judges.

The entrepreneurs are revolutionary, their stories are inspiring, questions are insightful and the action is nonstop!

If you haven’t started watching already, lets whet your appetite with 4 things to look out for on the Pitch Nigeria.

Great Stories

The greatest startups have the most interesting back stories. From garages to working out of home, the grass to grace stories are second to none.

You can expect to hear inspiring stories of Nigerians across the country doing the most in the business space against all odds.

Star power ﻿

Asides from great business ideas and stories of growth, The Pitch Nigeria brings some star power to light up your screen.

The show itself is hosted by the dynamic IllRymz whose smooth talking and brilliant hosting helps you stay on track with all the details in the show.

Additional star presence comes with Lynxxx, real name: Chukie Edozien, the talented hip hop artiste and graphic artist showing us his business side alongside on air personality Gbemi Olateru who brings her experience running a fashion and production business to the fore.

The duo are joined by Ayo Lewis who oversees FMCG, Manufacturing, Power and Telecommunications at Sterling Bank as well as Ekaete Augustine Edet, the Managing Director of Augustine & Fortune, a hotel management service.

10 Million

Perhaps the most amazing thing about the Pitch Nigeria is the fact that businesses are going to access 10 Million Naira worth of funding from Sterling Bank!

We can’t wait to see the remarkable new businesses to emerge from the Pitch Nigeria. Until then remember to keep up with new episodes here or if you are just starting out, watch the first episode now.

