According to Premium Times, the front perimeter fence of the nightclub was also destroyed during the raid on Wednesday night.

The Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Umar Shuaibu, while addressing Journalists on Thursday, April 18, 2019, said the club was raided by the FCTA Joint Task Team, which comprises of the Department of Development Control, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and the Social Development Secretariat (SDS).

He said the club which is located at Utako district of Abuja was raided following complaints from residents of the area.

He said, “In response to security reports and complaints from the residents of area adjoining the location of Caramelo Night Club on plot 630 Cadastral zone B05 along T.O.S Benson Street within Utako District, the relevant authority deployed its officers to carry out surveillance in order to validate the complaints.

“The outcome of the surveillance revealed that the complaints are genuine and real. Please note that the substance of these complaints include, noise nuisance from loud party music, nude/strip dancing club activities intractable traffic challenge, resulting from uncontrolled patronage to the commercial nightclub within the residential precinct,”﻿

Shuaibu also said that the plot in line with the Utako District Landuse Plan was originally meant for the development of the health clinic.

He said, ‘’the plot under reference is zoned as Health Clinic on the Utako District Landuse Plan, and in line with this plan, the building plan approval granted was for the development of the health clinic”.

“Accordingly, the property was developed as a health clinic, however, the use of the building has been changed to a commercial night club (Caramelo Night Club),”

The FCTA official also noted that the authority had repeatedly engaged the management of the club to stop their operation before the raid but to no avail.

He, however, assured the public that his department will continue to ensure the city remains a safe place for living, working and recreating, Premium Times reports.