268 Nigerians evacuated from China have arrived in Abuja on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

The flight that conveyed the evacuees landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport.

Announcing this on Twitter, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the returnees will proceed on compulsory 14 days quarantine as advised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC).

According to ThePunch, some of the returnees had faced serial racial discrimination in Guangzhou, China, from provincial officials.