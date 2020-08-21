The total number of Coronavirus deaths in Nigeria is inching closer to 1000 following the announcement of seven more deaths as a result of the virus on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Nigeria also recorded 476 more cases on Thursday, bringing the total of confirmed cases of the disease to 50, 964.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 265 patients, who recovered from the disease have been discharged from treatment centres. This brings the total of discharged cases in the country to 37,569.

In its Thursday updates of the disease, the NCDC said the new cases were confirmed in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with Lagos recording the bulk of the new cases.

Out of 476 new cases, 235 were detected in Lagos, followed by Abuja with 44 more cases.

In Kaduna, 41 more cases were recorded, 33 in Borno, 28 in Plateau, 13 each in Abia and Edo, 12 in Rivers, 11 in Imo, 10 in Oyo, nine in Kano and seven in Kwara state.

Other states where new coronavirus cases were recorded on Thursday include, Enugu-5 Katsina-5 Gombe-4 Ogun-4 Nasarawa-1 Zamfara-1.

With seven more deaths, the figure of coronavirus fatality in Nigeria now stands at 992.