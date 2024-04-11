ADVERTISEMENT
2024 UTME notification slip available for printing - JAMB

News Agency Of Nigeria

To successfully sit for the examination, candidates are advised to print on or before Friday, 19 April.

The board disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday by its Spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

He said the 2024 UTME notification slip, which showed the date, venue and time of their examination, was ready for printing.

“All candidates, who have registered for the 2024 UTME scheduled to start on Friday, April 19, are urged to print their notification slips before the date.

“This is for them to know the date, venue and time of their respective examinations as well as some other vital information.

“To print the slip, candidates are to visit the JAMB website: www.jamb.gov.ng; click on “2024 UTME Slip Printing”, input their registration number, then click on print.

“The slip can be printed anywhere provided there is an internet-enabled computer,” he said.

He added that to successfully sit the examination, candidates were advised to print on or before Friday, 19 April. This he explained was to enable them to locate the venue of their centre, to prevent lateness on their scheduled examination date. Recall that the 2024 UTME is scheduled to start on Friday, April 19 and end on Monday, April 29.

