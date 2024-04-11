2024 UTME notification slip available for printing - JAMB

The board disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday by its Spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

He said the 2024 UTME notification slip, which showed the date, venue and time of their examination, was ready for printing.

“All candidates, who have registered for the 2024 UTME scheduled to start on Friday, April 19, are urged to print their notification slips before the date.

“This is for them to know the date, venue and time of their respective examinations as well as some other vital information.

“To print the slip, candidates are to visit the JAMB website: www.jamb.gov.ng; click on “2024 UTME Slip Printing”, input their registration number, then click on print.

“The slip can be printed anywhere provided there is an internet-enabled computer,” he said.