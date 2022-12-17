ADVERTISEMENT
2023: I won't entertain excuses from INEC, Buhari warns

Nurudeen Shotayo

Buhari said he has provided all the resources the commission asked for ahead of the 2023 general elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)
INEC well funded: This is as the president said he has given the commission all the required resources for the smooth conduct of the next year's elections.

No excuse for failure: For this reason, Buhari said no complaint of fund shortage from the electoral umpire will be accepted.

This was contained in a statement signed on Saturday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

According to Shehu. the President said this at an interactive session co-hosted by the United State Institute of Peace, the International Republican Institute, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems in Washington DC on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Titled, ‘A conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria,’ the event allowed Buhari to field questions on INEC's preparedness for the general elections next year.

Buhari's words: I made sure they were given all the resources they asked for because I don’t want any excuses that they were denied funds by the government.”

Pulse reports that Buhari is currently in the United States where he attended the just-concluded US-Africa Leaders Summit.

Nurudeen Shotayo
