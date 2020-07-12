The National Parents Teachers’ Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) has announced its readiness to meet the Federal Government on Monday, July 13, 2020, to discuss the FG’s decision on 2020 WASSCE and school resumption.

NAPTAN said the recent announcement by the Mallam Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education that SSS3 students would not be allowed to write the 2020 West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination slated for August was confusing.

NAPTAN’s National President, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma in an interview with ThePunch said the association has resolved to meet the minister to seek an amicable solution to the issue.

Danjuma said parents had also resolved to work with schools to provide face masks, handwashing containers and hand sanitisers to minimise the risks of virus contraction by the pupils.

He said, “Surprisingly, we heard from the Federal Ministry of Education that the government has suspended the reopening of schools. This is very confusing; we don’t know what to do. We are waiting for whatever will come after this.

“On our side at NAPTAN, we are planning to go to the ministry and meet with the minister or his representatives to hear from them. It should be on Monday.”

Emeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education had recently said the 2020 WASSCE would hold between August 4 and September 5, but Adamu on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, said all schools under the control of the Federal Government would remain closed until it was safe to reopen them.