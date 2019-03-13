The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reminded candidates that have registered for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) of the items they shouldn’t bring near their exam halls.

The Board in its weekly bulletin on Monday, March 11, 2019, warned that candidates who breached the directive would be disallowed from taking the UTME.

The Board said, “To ensure that our examinations meet best global practices, the board has prohibited the use of the following items during its exams. They are watches, pens or biros, mobile phones or similar electronic devices, spy reading glasses, calculators, hard disks or similar storage devices, books or any reading material, cameras, recorders and microphones.

“Others are ear pieces, ink or pen readers, smart lenses, smart rings or jewellery, smart buttons, bluetooth devices, key holders, erasers and Automated Teller Machine cards.”

The statement further says JAMB will continue to tackle unwholesome practices in its examination.

The Board also said the need to curb malpractices necessitated necessitated the biometric verification of candidates to curb impersonation as well as the introduction of Closed-Circuit Television cameras to its centres nationwide.

“We believe that by offering highly competitive method electronically at approved testing centres, candidates and other stakeholders would continue to benefit from increased access and flexibility for immediate grading among other benefits. The CBT being administered by the board is a dynamic and individualised assessment tool designed in line with global best practices.”

Recall that JAMB recently fixed Saturday, March 23, 2019 for the conduct of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock exercise.