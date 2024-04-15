ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Lady responds to Pastor Enenche's accusation of false testimony at Dunamis

Segun Adeyemi

Vera confirmed that she was number 2262 on the list of graduating National Open University (NOUN) students.

Enenche and Vera [Facebook]
Enenche and Vera [Facebook]

Vera took to the pulpit on Sunday, April 14, to recount her testimony, stating that she is the sole graduate in her family and proudly holds a Bachelor of Science in Law from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

During her testimony, Pastor Enenche asked what degree she graduated with, and she said, “Law.”

He asked further what kind of Law degree she had, and the lady answered, “BSc in Law,” after which he accused her of lying.

According to The Nation, Vera took to her Facebook page on Monday, April 15 stating that she was disgraced and labelled a liar by her spiritual leader because she couldn’t speak English and mistakenly said B.Sc instead of LLB.

She confirmed that she completed her studies at NOUN with a third-class degree and ranked as the 2262nd graduate from the institution.

She wrote: “It’s disheartened because I couldn’t speak English like lawyers. I was labelled a liar for mistakenly saying B.Sc instead of LLB. Actually, I graduated with a Third Class at NOUN.

“The rejected stone can become the cornerstone. We’re reminded not to look down on anyone. U can’t imagine what I endured throughout the service. How shattered I must have felt to be disgraced by my spiritual leader in such a manner?

“I am no. 2262 on the list. I Vera deserves better now.”

In another post, she wrote, “The Devil came to steal my testimony, but Jesus said NO!”

A picture on her Facebook profile confirmed that she was a policewoman. She was seen wearing the uniform while posing with the late Nollywood actor John Okafor, also known as Mr. Ibu.

