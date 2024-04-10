ADVERTISEMENT
Kwankwaso gets crucial warning over comments on national security

Segun Adeyemi

Kwankwaso was labelled unsuccessful during his stint as the Kano State governor and Minister of Defence.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso [Facebook]
Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso [Facebook]

This warning was issued by the Coalition of Northern Youth Movement (CNYM).

In a statement obtained by Pulse on Wednesday, April 10, the group said the former Kano State governor is in no position to advise the Federal Government on security issues.

The group, represented by its President, Dr. Talba Isah, asserted in a signed statement that Kwankwaso, who was unsuccessful as both a governor and Minister of Defence, is now steering the current governor of Kano toward a similarly disastrous trajectory.

The statement reads partly, “Given Kwankwaso’s brazen attempt at revisionism, it has become pertinent to remind him that as Minister of Defence from 2003 to 2007, he initiated the toxic culture of inter-agency rivalry, diversion of arms purchase funds, the relegation of intelligence gathering, ethnicism in the Armed Forces, and the shielding of extremist groups – all of which later culminated in the security meltdown that threatened Nigeria’s existence.

“We are consequently informing Kwankwaso that our Movement will not hesitate to produce a full dossier on how Kano State under Kwankwaso and his puppet, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has undermined national security in the last nine months if he does not begin to take noticeable remedial measures to undo the damage he has done to the country.

“We further urge the one-time Minister of Defence and Governor of Kano State, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, to acknowledge his place as a monumental failure who cannot lecture the Tinubu’s administration and the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on how to fight terrorism.”

Segun Adeyemi

