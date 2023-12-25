Kano's Governor Yusuf confident Supreme Court judges will grant him victory

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yusuf spoke at the Sani Abacha Studium on Sunday during the flag of ceremony of 2,500 security personnel to be trained by the Corporate Security Training School in Kano.

"We are confident that the justices of the Supreme Court would do justice to the appeal before them, so Kano people should be calm," he said.

He explained that the corporate security training school was established during the administration of Rabiu Kwankwaso with the sole aim of training youths on security issues.

"The trainees were selected from the 44 local government areas of the state, and will employ them and post them to various government agencies and parastatals immediately after the completion of their training.

"This training school was established by our government in 2011 and youths have been trained on security work and posted to various ministries and agencies in the state.

"Today, we are commissioning this programme with 2,500 beneficiaries all of who will be trained in security skills."

Yusuf appreciated the support of Kano residents and urged them to continue to be law abiding and peace loving.

"I want to assure the people of the state that my administration will continue to provide human development programmed that will support the teaming youths of the state."

