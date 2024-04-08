Updated: Edo Gov Obaseki swears in 38-year-old as deputy after Shaibu's impeachment

This development was announced following Philip Shaibu's impeachment.

Omobayo was sworn in at a ceremony in Edo State Government House in Benin City, the state capital on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Who is Omobayo Godwin?

Omobayo, originally from Akoko-Edo Local Government Area within the Edo North Senatorial District, shares the same hometown as the recently impeached deputy governor.

Born on July 19, 1986, Omobayo is described as an experienced engineer with a successful history of advancing in the oil and gas industry.

His credentials include a Bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and a Master's in Public Administration from the University of Benin.

He is a Nigerian Society of Engineers member and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria.