Updated: Edo Gov Obaseki swears in 38-year-old as deputy after Shaibu's impeachment

Segun Adeyemi

The announcement was made shortly after Philip Shaibu was impeached as Deputy Governor of Edo State.

Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]
Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]

Omobayo was sworn in at a ceremony in Edo State Government House in Benin City, the state capital on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Omobayo, originally from Akoko-Edo Local Government Area within the Edo North Senatorial District, shares the same hometown as the recently impeached deputy governor.

Born on July 19, 1986, Omobayo is described as an experienced engineer with a successful history of advancing in the oil and gas industry.

His credentials include a Bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and a Master's in Public Administration from the University of Benin.

He is a Nigerian Society of Engineers member and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria.

Currently employed as a Senior Maintenance Engineer at Dresser Wayne West Africa Limited, he gained experience in the South-South region. Additionally, he is known to be involved in local politics in his community.

