Tragedy as Ex-Kwara Senator Rafiu Ibrahim dies at 57

Segun Adeyemi

The late Senator's burial is scheduled at Osere Muslim Cemetery, Ilorin, at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17.

Senator Rafiu Ibrahim [Channels TV]
Senator Rafiu Ibrahim [Channels TV]

Born 12 December 1966 according to Wikipedia, the ex-lawmaker died early Wednesday morning following a short illness, as confirmed by his family through a statement issued by his aide, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir.

As quoted by Leadership, a statement issued by the family reads, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved father, uncle, and brother, Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim.

“Senator Rafiu returned to his creator this morning, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, service, and profound impact.

“We kindly request your prayers and support during this difficult time. His burial arrangements will be communicated in due course.

“We pray Allah forgives his shortcomings and grants him Al-jannah Firdaus. Ameen.”

The former press secretary of former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alh Wahab Oba, also announced that Ibrahim’s body will arrive at Ilorin International Airport at noon, with burial scheduled at Osere Muslim Cemetery, Ilorin, at 2:00 pm.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq expressed shock and deep sadness at Senator Ibrahim’s passing.

In a condolence message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor extended sympathies to the late lawmaker’s family, the people of Ojoku in Oyun Local Government Area, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This shocking development again reminds everyone of the inevitability of death for all human beings, and the fact that it could come unannounced for anyone.

The statement added, “Governor AbdulRazaq prays to Allah to admit the senator to al-Jannah Firdaus and give comfort to his family members, political associates, and followers.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

