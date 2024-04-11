FG sets average toll at ₦3,000 per gate for coastal roads - Will you use it?

Nigeria's Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, confirmed this during his appearance on Channels Television's The Morning Brief.

While speaking on the program, Umahi said, “Let me leave out the infrastructure along the corridor. Let me just concentrate on the tolls and I put 50,000 vehicles as an average passage on these toll points per day.

“I put ₦3,000 as an average cost. ₦3,000 because the cars could be like ₦1,500, and the big trucks could be like ₦5,000. So, we put an average. In 15 years, you make back the money.”

He stated that security measures will be implemented at the toll booths and additional amenities such as gas stations.

Umahi said, “At every point of tolling, we also have toll station where we have a kind of relief activities: the restaurants, filling stations, parking lots, and so on and so forth,” Umahi said.

“So, people will now have confidence. In these sections, we intend to put CCTV all through.”

Pulse earlier reported that Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar urged Umahi to reveal the complete cost of the project, emphasising the importance of transparency, particularly during Nigeria’s ongoing economic difficulties.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 9, Atiku raised concerns over the Tinubu administration’s decision to allocate ₦1.06 trillion for the first stage, representing only 6% of the overall project budget.

