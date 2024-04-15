Edo govt demolishes security post of impeached deputy governor's residence

This structure, erected by Shaibu to provide temporary shelter for his security personnel before and after their shifts, was demolished.

Police officers stationed at the security checkpoint were allegedly forced to leave their position across from the former deputy governor’s home on Aideyan Street, Off Gold Course Road, Benin.

According to reports, the security personnel and representatives from the Ministry of Road and Bridges observed that a bulldozer demolished the temporary structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Eta Uzamere, the Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, whose ministry is being accused of the demolition, has refuted any involvement in the incident.

As quoted by Daily Trust, he said, “I have seen some online reports linking my ministry with the demolition of the former deputy governor’s security, and I can tell you it had nothing to do with my ministry.”