ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Bwala makes case for Yahaya Bello, faults EFCC chair’s press briefing

Segun Adeyemi

Bwala voiced his belief that the anti-corruption agency's declaration of seeking Bello was unwarranted.

Daniel Bwala, Yahaya Bello, Ola Olukayode [Facebook]
Daniel Bwala, Yahaya Bello, Ola Olukayode [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Bwala conveyed this viewpoint during an interview on Arise Television.

His remarks coincide with the determination expressed by EFCC’s boss, Ola Olukoyede, to prosecute the embattled former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Olukoyede pledged to pursue Bello’s prosecution to its conclusion and assured that those impeding the former governor’s arrest would face legal consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC aims to bring Bello to court on 19 charges related to alleged money laundering, breach of trust, and misuse of funds totalling ₦80.2 billion.

Reacting to this development, Bwala said, “I don’t think, at this stage, anyone should doubt that the EFCC needs reform. In the interview he had on Tuesday, he shot himself with so many types of bullets, showing the world that it is a disproportionate application of their principles.

“One, he said he would give the governor a chance to come to his office through the back door for an interview, which nobody gets, and the law is that everyone is equal and nobody is above the law.

“Secondly, it also shows the zeal with which he (Yahaya Bello) must be arrested. There are similar cases before him (EFCC chairman), to which he has given a preliminary indictment, but the person has not been arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A good example is the suspended Humanitarian Minister, and there’s no drama around her. He even said it’s not about her but the system. In one breath, it’s about personality; in another, it’s not.”

Bwala expressed his opinion that the anti-corruption agency’s announcement that Bello was being sought was unjustified.

He argued that the EFCC possessed sufficient means to apprehend Bello without such public declarations.

Bwala questioned why the EFCC couldn’t pursue Bello as it did with former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Poly education vital for tech upgrade, neglected by Govt - Osun College boss

Poly education vital for tech upgrade, neglected by Govt - Osun College boss

Lagos Govt to offer hospital sign instructors for hearing, speech-impaired

Lagos Govt to offer hospital sign instructors for hearing, speech-impaired

Bwala makes case for Yahaya Bello, faults EFCC chair’s press briefing

Bwala makes case for Yahaya Bello, faults EFCC chair’s press briefing

How we reduced road traffic crashes by 42% – FRSC boss

How we reduced road traffic crashes by 42% – FRSC boss

Motorists express worry as long fuel queues resurface in FCT

Motorists express worry as long fuel queues resurface in FCT

Reno's $10,000 Challenge: I didn't build any school in Anambra, Obi opens up

Reno's $10,000 Challenge: I didn't build any school in Anambra, Obi opens up

Bullied student threatens Abuja school with lawsuit if abusers are not punished

Bullied student threatens Abuja school with lawsuit if abusers are not punished

EFCC withdraws appeal against Yahaya Bello

EFCC withdraws appeal against Yahaya Bello

Gov Zulum wants Army to establish military base in Sambisa forest

Gov Zulum wants Army to establish military base in Sambisa forest

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Madden Hein is dead [Facebook/Kathryn Nasby Hein]

Parents to donate organs of their baby who died after falling from hotel window

Nigerian soldiers (image used for illustrative purpose) [DHQ]

Soldiers catch their fellow soldiers stealing cables at Dangote Refinery

Samuel Ortom, Dino Melaye [ Facebook/Premium Times]

VIDEO - Messy scenes at PDP caucus meeting as Dino, Ortom clash

Yahaya Bello [Punch/X]

EFCC warns Nigerians that obstructing its agents is punishable by 5 years in prison