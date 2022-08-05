BREAKING: Senators to remove Lawan if he blocks Buhari’s Impeachment

Fadahunsi, who retired as the deputy comptroller general of the Nigerian Customs Service, while reacting to the presidential spokespersons' statements, said his colleagues had made up their minds to go ahead with the impeachment proceedings.

Fadahunsi made this assertion on Wednesday, August 3, in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

Senators have already agreed to sack the president: He said majority of the senators across political party lines had already passed a vote of no confidence on Buhari because of his administration’s inability to address the worsening security situation in the country.

His doubts on Buhari: He expressed doubts about the President’s ability to tackle the security challenges currently facing the country in six weeks since he couldn’t do so for seven years.

His words: “We have been talking and giving suggestions on how we could end the insecurity challenges facing the country but the Head (Senate President) is hooked to the Villa. He has been frustrating all our moves to take drastic measures against the President.

“We have now made up our mind to strike now that the iron is still hot instead of wasting our time, cooperating with the Ahmad Lawan leadership while the nation is being destroyed by terrorists with no plan by the government to stop them. We won’t wait until we are all killed.

“We have now decided to pull out of the ‘rubber stamp’ arrangement so that the whole of Nigeria would know that we have not been in support of the failing economy, the huge debts accumulation, falling naira, insecurity across the country and the unprecedented forms of corruption going on in the polity.

“Unfortunately, the man heading us now (Lawan) was leading the opposition lawmakers before and was challenging the rots in the system then. Now, he doesn’t want anyone to challenge Buhari’s government when things are falling apart every day. Any leader that opposes such a challenge in a democratic setting must also be challenged because we are elected by the people.

“Go and interview most of the senators. There is no effective oversight of the ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government. Buhari will bring the budget and his people here will want us to pass it as he brings it. No examinations and heads of MDAs are doing what they like.”