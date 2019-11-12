The National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches (Estb., etc) Bill 2019, a bill seeking death by hanging for anyone found guilty of any form of hate speech that results in the death of another person, has been read for the first time on the floor of the red chamber.

The bill sponsored by a former Senate spokesperson, who is now the Deputy Senate Whip, Sabi Abdullahi, had suffered a setback for some unknown reasons.

But in a new development, the bill was on Tuesday, November 12, read for the first time at the senate.

The bill which was first introduced in the eight senate, prescribed death, among others by hanging for anyone found guilty of hate speech.

It also sought the establishment of an ‘Independent National Commission for Hate Speeches’, which shall enforce hate speech laws across the country, ensure the elimination of the menace and advise the federal government.

Pulse understands that this new development follows a statement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, that the online media space in Nigeria will soon be regulated.

“I don’t think that government regulation is necessarily the way to go, but I believe that we as persons of faith and we, as leaders, and those of us who use the social media actively owe a responsibility to our society and to everyone else, to ensure that we don’t allow it to become an instrument of conflict and instrument of war," the minister was quoted.

What you should know

Mohammed had said that the insanity that happens on the social media space has gone out of control. Thus, the need for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to address it cannot be overemphasized.

President Buhari has repeatedly denounced “hate speech” on social media in recent national broadcasts.