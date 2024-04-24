FULL LIST: Sokoto governor dethrones 15 monarchs for aiding insecurity

The Governor’s press secretary, Abubakar Bawa, announced their removal in a statement released on Tuesday, April 23.

Among those dethroned are district heads of Unguwar Lalle, Yabo, Wamakko, Tulluwa, lllela, Dogon Daji, Kebbe, Alkammu, and Giyawa, as well as individuals appointed by former Governor Aminu Tambuwal towards the end of his tenure.

As quoted by Vanguard, the statement reads, “They were dropped due to the nature of their appointment, which, according to the statement, was haphazardly done and rejected by their subjects.

“They are Marafan Tangaza, Sarkin Gabas Kalambaina, Bunun Gongono, Sarkin Kudun Yar Tsakkuwa, Sarkin Tambuwal and Sarkin Yamman Torankavwa.”

The statement mentioned that investigations into cases involving the District Heads of Isa, Kuchi, Kilgori, and Gagi have been advised to proceed.

Additionally, Sarkin Yakin Binji, a senior counsellor in the Sultanate Council, relocated to Bunkari, while the District Head of Sabon Birni has been reassigned to Gatawa.

Sokoto govt retains 7 other monarchs

In a separate statement, Bawa highlighted that the government has retained seven other District Heads in their positions.

These include Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar III Churoman Sokoto, Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki Maccido Barayar Zaki, Abubakar Salame Sarkin Arewan Salame, and Aminu Bello Sarkin Yamman Balle.

Others retained are Mahmoud Yabo Sarkin Gabas Dandin Mahe, Mukhtari Tukur Ambarura Sarkin Gabas Ambarura, and Malam Isa Rarah Sarkin Gabas of Rarah District. The District Heads of Tsaki and Asare were also retained.

Meanwhile, Abdulkadir Mujeli, appointed as Magajin Garin Sokoto, has been instructed to return to his former Sarkin Rafin Gumbi district role.