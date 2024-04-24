ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

FULL LIST: Sokoto governor dethrones 15 monarchs for aiding insecurity

Segun Adeyemi

It was gathered that investigations into cases involving the District Heads of Isa, Kuchi, Kilgori, and Gagi have been advised to proceed.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu [Facebook]
Governor Ahmed Aliyu [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The Governor’s press secretary, Abubakar Bawa, announced their removal in a statement released on Tuesday, April 23.

Among those dethroned are district heads of Unguwar Lalle, Yabo, Wamakko, Tulluwa, lllela, Dogon Daji, Kebbe, Alkammu, and Giyawa, as well as individuals appointed by former Governor Aminu Tambuwal towards the end of his tenure.

As quoted by Vanguard, the statement reads, “They were dropped due to the nature of their appointment, which, according to the statement, was haphazardly done and rejected by their subjects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are Marafan Tangaza, Sarkin Gabas Kalambaina, Bunun Gongono, Sarkin Kudun Yar Tsakkuwa, Sarkin Tambuwal and Sarkin Yamman Torankavwa.”

The statement mentioned that investigations into cases involving the District Heads of Isa, Kuchi, Kilgori, and Gagi have been advised to proceed.

Additionally, Sarkin Yakin Binji, a senior counsellor in the Sultanate Council, relocated to Bunkari, while the District Head of Sabon Birni has been reassigned to Gatawa.

In a separate statement, Bawa highlighted that the government has retained seven other District Heads in their positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar III Churoman Sokoto, Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki Maccido Barayar Zaki, Abubakar Salame Sarkin Arewan Salame, and Aminu Bello Sarkin Yamman Balle.

Others retained are Mahmoud Yabo Sarkin Gabas Dandin Mahe, Mukhtari Tukur Ambarura Sarkin Gabas Ambarura, and Malam Isa Rarah Sarkin Gabas of Rarah District. The District Heads of Tsaki and Asare were also retained.

Meanwhile, Abdulkadir Mujeli, appointed as Magajin Garin Sokoto, has been instructed to return to his former Sarkin Rafin Gumbi district role.

According to the statement, these decisions stem from recommendations made by the Committee on the Review of Appointments of Traditional Rulers, Renaming of Tertiary Institutions, and the Dissolution of Governing Councils of State Parastatals established by the state government.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Since death is inevitable, embrace it with great expectations - Cleric advises

Since death is inevitable, embrace it with great expectations - Cleric advises

FULL LIST: 7 best African cities to live in 2024

FULL LIST: 7 best African cities to live in 2024

Detained Binance executive's bail hearing adjourned to May 17 by Abuja court

Detained Binance executive's bail hearing adjourned to May 17 by Abuja court

Nollywood actor Pawpaw joins Army to promote responsible social media use

Nollywood actor Pawpaw joins Army to promote responsible social media use

Nigeria lost $706m to cybercrimes as EFCC closes 300 bank accounts

Nigeria lost $706m to cybercrimes as EFCC closes 300 bank accounts

UNN suspends lecturer over alleged sexual harassment of student

UNN suspends lecturer over alleged sexual harassment of student

Tourist falls into a volcano while posing for photos with husband

Tourist falls into a volcano while posing for photos with husband

Remi Tinubu once saved me from media blackmail — Gov Adeleke

Remi Tinubu once saved me from media blackmail — Gov Adeleke

FULL LIST: Sokoto governor dethrones 15 monarchs for aiding insecurity

FULL LIST: Sokoto governor dethrones 15 monarchs for aiding insecurity

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest.

EFCC detains Cubana Chief Priest ahead of arraignment today

Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, Coordinator of Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) and Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT [NAN]

If you negotiate with contractors, I'll take action - Wike warns Satellite boss

Cubana Chief Priest [Leadership/X]

Cubana Chief Priest granted ₦10m bail, pleads not guilty to naira abuse charges

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)

Adamawa Govt approves ₦55.5bn to finance projects not initially budgeted