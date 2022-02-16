RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

Why a woman's loose v*gina is not a sign of multiple sexual partners

There is the myth that a woman with a loose vagina sleeps around with different men.

Is your vagina loose or tight? [GettyImages]

Vaginas like penises come in different shapes and sizes, some are tight, and others are loose.

A loose vagina for most women can be a thing of shame and can make intercourse painful.

The vagina is a cavity that expands and contracts. The muscle around the vagina is elastic and it can either have a lot of muscle tone or less.

Apart from the natural physiology, there are some circumstances where it can appear looser. Too much sex isn't part of it.

  1. During arousal, it enlarges. After sex, it returns to its normal shape.
  2. During childbirth, a woman’s vagina expands sufficiently to expel the baby and sex might feel strange for a while. It might not return to the exact way it was pre-childbirth.
  3. Menopause and ageing can also cause the vaginal muscle to sag.

It is normal to feel weird if your vagina is loose. To tighten it you can;

Engage in pelvic tightening exercises.

These are called kegel exercises. You choose a position either sitting or standing and target the place where pee comes out in the vagina. Tighten it for a while, and then release it. Do it many times during the day.

As for vagina tightening pills, the veracity is not scientifically proven.

Why a woman's loose v*gina is not a sign of multiple sexual partners

