ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Temi Otedola says she has impostor syndrome, what does the phenomenon mean?

Anna Ajayi

Impostor syndrome is that sneaky voice convincing you that you're not as good as you seem.

Imposter syndrome can leave you feeling like you're not good enough [TDEF]
Imposter syndrome can leave you feeling like you're not good enough [TDEF]

Recommended articles

That feeling is a common one called impostor syndrome. It can make you question your accomplishments and leave you feeling like you don't truly deserve your success. Interestingly, impostor syndrome doesn't discriminate based on your accomplishments or the validation you've received from the world.

Take, for example, Temi Otedola, the daughter of Nigeria's billionaire, Femi Otedola. In a recent YouTube video with Korty, she openly shared her experiences grappling with impostor syndrome in her career, saying, "I second guess sometimes all I've done for myself."

ADVERTISEMENT

This just shows that impostor syndrome can affect anyone, regardless of their accomplishments. So, there's no need to doubt your competence or capabilities; you don't have to feel less competent than others perceive you to be.

The perfectionist: Perfectionists set the bar impossibly high for themselves. Even when they nail something, they attribute it to luck and not their sheer brilliance. They are strongly convinced that they are never quite good enough.

The expert: The expert type believes they must know everything before starting. They fear being exposed as novices if they don't know it all.

The soloist: Imagine someone who'd rather struggle alone than ask for help. That's the soloist, afraid that seeking support equals admitting failure. They prefer to work alone, fearing that relying on others would expose their supposed incompetence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The natural genius: These are the people who excel without breaking a sweat. But, if they hit a challenge that requires effort, they panic, thinking it's a sign of a lack of ability.

The Superwoman/man: This type feels the overwhelming need to juggle multiple roles, like an octopus with 8 arms. Even with their achievements in various areas, there is a constant fear of being exposed as a failure in one or more aspects of life.

There are a few reasons why people experience impostor syndrome. One reason is that they may have unrealistic standards for themselves. They set goals that are too high and then beat themselves up when they don't reach those goals.

Another reason for impostor syndrome is that people may have a hard time accepting compliments. They may think that people are just being nice or that they don't know what they're talking about.

ADVERTISEMENT

Impostor syndrome can also be caused by experiences in childhood. If you were constantly criticised or told you weren't good enough, you'll more likely experience impostor syndrome as an adult.

Challenge your negative thoughts: When you have a negative thought about yourself, ask yourself if it's really true. Is there evidence to support it? If not, try to replace the negative thought with a more positive one.

Focus on your accomplishments: Make a list of all the things you've accomplished, no matter how small they seem. This can help you to see your own worth and abilities.

High-five yourself: Celebrate those victories, big or small. Keep a success journal to remind yourself that you're not just lucky—you've earned every win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talk to someone you trust: Don't keep it bottled up. Share your fears with a mentor or a friend, if they're good listeners. Sometimes, saying it out loud helps you see things in a new light.

Practice self-compassion: Be kind to yourself and forgive yourself for your mistakes. Everyone makes them.

With time and effort, you can overcome impostor syndrome.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ways being left-handed affects your health

5 ways being left-handed affects your health

10 ways to live below your means and never go broke

10 ways to live below your means and never go broke

Abstinence from sex method increasing HIV, teenage pregnancy - Care Love Foundations CEO

Abstinence from sex method increasing HIV, teenage pregnancy - Care Love Foundations CEO

Temi Otedola says she has impostor syndrome, what does the phenomenon mean?

Temi Otedola says she has impostor syndrome, what does the phenomenon mean?

7 ways your partner's bestie of the opposite sex can benefit your relationship

7 ways your partner's bestie of the opposite sex can benefit your relationship

Why it is a taboo to marry your sibling

Why it is a taboo to marry your sibling

According to studies, here are 3 ways cycling can lead to low sperm count

According to studies, here are 3 ways cycling can lead to low sperm count

Football Festival in Lagos: Why you should come to MJ Arena on November 23!

Football Festival in Lagos: Why you should come to MJ Arena on November 23!

In Case You Missed It: Malta Guinness tops up the goodness at 'CreativesBloc'

In Case You Missed It: Malta Guinness tops up the goodness at 'CreativesBloc'

The hidden dangers of weed and why young people still tread the ‘green path’

The hidden dangers of weed and why young people still tread the ‘green path’

Does your partner exhibit manipulative behaviours? Here's how to tell

Does your partner exhibit manipulative behaviours? Here's how to tell

DIY Recipes: How to make Chrysophyllum (Alasa) jam

DIY Recipes: How to make Chrysophyllum (Alasa) jam

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Living alone has its ups and downs [Dreamstime]

Living alone increases risk of depression, says recent study

A pregnant wife and his partner

Men: 10 things you should avoid doing to your pregnant partner

4 reasons nice guys get treated badly Source: Getty Images

4 reasons nice guys get treated badly

Other signs of depression you didn't know about.Sergey Mironov/Getty Images

Apart from sadness, here are some signs of depression you didn't know about