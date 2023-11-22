Temi Otedola says she has impostor syndrome, what does the phenomenon mean?

That feeling is a common one called impostor syndrome. It can make you question your accomplishments and leave you feeling like you don't truly deserve your success. Interestingly, impostor syndrome doesn't discriminate based on your accomplishments or the validation you've received from the world.

Take, for example, Temi Otedola, the daughter of Nigeria's billionaire, Femi Otedola. In a recent YouTube video with Korty, she openly shared her experiences grappling with impostor syndrome in her career, saying, "I second guess sometimes all I've done for myself."

This just shows that impostor syndrome can affect anyone, regardless of their accomplishments. So, there's no need to doubt your competence or capabilities; you don't have to feel less competent than others perceive you to be.

Types of impostor syndrome

The perfectionist: Perfectionists set the bar impossibly high for themselves. Even when they nail something, they attribute it to luck and not their sheer brilliance. They are strongly convinced that they are never quite good enough.

The expert: The expert type believes they must know everything before starting. They fear being exposed as novices if they don't know it all.

The soloist: Imagine someone who'd rather struggle alone than ask for help. That's the soloist, afraid that seeking support equals admitting failure. They prefer to work alone, fearing that relying on others would expose their supposed incompetence.

The natural genius: These are the people who excel without breaking a sweat. But, if they hit a challenge that requires effort, they panic, thinking it's a sign of a lack of ability.

The Superwoman/man: This type feels the overwhelming need to juggle multiple roles, like an octopus with 8 arms. Even with their achievements in various areas, there is a constant fear of being exposed as a failure in one or more aspects of life.

Why does impostor syndrome happen?

There are a few reasons why people experience impostor syndrome. One reason is that they may have unrealistic standards for themselves. They set goals that are too high and then beat themselves up when they don't reach those goals.

Another reason for impostor syndrome is that people may have a hard time accepting compliments. They may think that people are just being nice or that they don't know what they're talking about.

Impostor syndrome can also be caused by experiences in childhood. If you were constantly criticised or told you weren't good enough, you'll more likely experience impostor syndrome as an adult.

How can one overcome impostor syndrome?

Challenge your negative thoughts: When you have a negative thought about yourself, ask yourself if it's really true. Is there evidence to support it? If not, try to replace the negative thought with a more positive one.

Focus on your accomplishments: Make a list of all the things you've accomplished, no matter how small they seem. This can help you to see your own worth and abilities.

High-five yourself: Celebrate those victories, big or small. Keep a success journal to remind yourself that you're not just lucky—you've earned every win.

Talk to someone you trust: Don't keep it bottled up. Share your fears with a mentor or a friend, if they're good listeners. Sometimes, saying it out loud helps you see things in a new light.

Practice self-compassion: Be kind to yourself and forgive yourself for your mistakes. Everyone makes them.