5 causes of receding gum and how to stop it

This condition can lead to sensitivity, tooth decay, and even tooth loss if not addressed promptly. Understanding the causes of receding gums is the first step in preventing further damage and maintaining a healthy smile.

Here are five common causes of receding gums and effective strategies to stop or slow their progression.

1. Gum disease

The leading cause of receding gums is gum disease (gingivitis or periodontitis), which is the infection and inflammation of the gums. It's primarily caused by the buildup of plaque, a sticky film of bacteria.

How to stop it:

Regular dental cleanings: Professional cleanings remove plaque and tartar that can lead to gum disease.

Good oral hygiene: Brush twice a day with a soft-bristled toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste and floss daily to remove plaque.

Quit smoking: Smoking is strongly associated with the onset and progression of gum disease.

2. Aggressive tooth brushing

Brushing your teeth too hard or using a hard-bristled toothbrush can wear away the enamel on your teeth and cause the gums to recede.

How to stop it:

Use a soft-bristled toothbrush: Switch to a soft-bristled brush and use gentle, circular brushing motions.

Electric toothbrush: Consider using an electric toothbrush with pressure sensors to ensure gentle brushing.

3. Poor oral hygiene

Insufficient brushing and flossing allow plaque to turn into tartar—a hard substance that builds on and between your teeth and can lead to gum recession.

How to stop it:

Enhance your oral hygiene routine: Commit to brushing twice daily, flossing once a day, and using an antiseptic mouthwash to reduce plaque bacteria.

Regular dental visits: Professional cleanings every six months can prevent plaque and tartar buildup.

4. Hormonal changes

Hormonal changes, especially in women (e.g., puberty, pregnancy, menopause), can make gums more sensitive and more vulnerable to gum recession.

How to stop it:

Regular dental check-ups: Monitoring gum health, especially during periods of hormonal fluctuation, can help identify and address issues early.

Gentle oral care products: Use gentle, non-irritating oral care products to reduce gum sensitivity.

5. Teeth grinding and clenching

Grinding or clenching your teeth can put too much force on the teeth, causing gums to recede.

How to stop it:

Mouth guard: Wearing a mouth guard at night can protect your teeth from the effects of grinding.

Stress reduction techniques: Since stress can lead to teeth grinding, practising stress reduction techniques like meditation or yoga can be beneficial.

Additional tips to prevent gum recession

Eat a healthy diet: A diet high in vitamins and minerals, especially Vitamin C and calcium, can strengthen gums and teeth.

Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps clean the mouth and prevent plaque buildup.

Avoid piercings in the lip or tongue: These can irritate the gum tissue and lead to recession.

Receding gums can be a concerning condition, but with proper care and prevention, you can protect your gums and teeth. If you notice signs of gum recession, it's important to see a dental professional who can provide personalised advice and treatment options to halt the progression and protect your oral health.