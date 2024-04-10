These are the 10 top earning celebrities on Instagram

With data from Vogue as our guide, we take a reverse journey through Instagram's hierarchy of earnings, starting from impressive to astronomical, spotlighting the personalities who've turned their digital presence into a lucrative empire.

The the highest earning celebrities on Instagram below:

10. Kendall Jenner: The fashion vanguard

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenner's short-sleeved black dress came straight from the runway of Maison Margiela's 2024 couture show. The sheer bodice featured a floral pattern and cutouts that revealed a cream-colored corset underneath, as well as a sheer black skirt that revealed a matching cream-colored thong. Business Insider USA

Kicking off our list is Kendall Jenner, with 294 million followers and posts that rake in $1,290,000 each. Jenner's Instagram is a mesmerising mix of high fashion, candid snapshots, and glimpses into her jet-setting lifestyle, affirming her status as a digital influencer and fashion icon.

9. Khloé Kardashian: The authentic influence

Khloe was born on June 27, 1984, making her the youngest Kardashian sister. Business Insider USA

Next, with 310 million followers, Khloé Kardashian garners $1,320,000 per post. Her Instagram blends authenticity with glamour, offering fans a window into her life, fitness journey, and entrepreneurial ventures, securing her place as a relatable yet aspirational figure.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Beyoncé: The queen of visual storytelling

They're taking up so much space in your mind that they might as well be paying rent.Though often associated with specific people like a crush or celebrity, the phrase can also apply to events. For example, someone may say Beychella (Beyonc's iconic 2018 Coachella performance) lives rent-free in their mind. Business Insider USA

Beyoncé, with 319 million followers, earns $1,393,000 for each Instagram post. Her feed is an artistic tableau, showcasing her work, personal life, and the causes close to her heart. Beyoncé's ability to engage fans with visually stunning and meaningful content makes her a formidable presence on the platform.

7. Ariana Grande: The pop sensation

Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande, commanding the attention of 380 million followers, makes $1,687,000 per post. Her Instagram is a harmonious blend of personal anecdotes, professional milestones, and her advocacy work, illustrating her multifaceted personality and deepening her connection with fans.

6. Kim Kardashian: The media mogul

Business Insider USA

Kim Kardashian, with 364 million followers, earns $1,689,000 per Instagram post. Her feed is a strategic mix of personal insights, business ventures, and social advocacy, showcasing her prowess in navigating the realms of reality TV, beauty, and fashion.

5. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: The inspirational icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson arrived on the Oscars red carpet wearing a silver Dolce & Gabanna suit over a low-cut dark crimson shirt. He paired his ensemble with dark dress shoes and ombr sunglasses.His suit was made from a silky material that, unfortunately, appeared to wrinkle easily. Swapping out the fabric for a material less susceptible to creasing would've helped The Rock hit the mark with this look. Business Insider USA

Dwayne Johnson, with 398 million followers, pulls in $1,713,000 per post. His Instagram serves as a source of motivation, entertainment, and insight into his projects, resonating with a wide audience that values authenticity and hard work.

4. Selena Gomez: The voice of authenticity

Business Insider USA

Selena Gomez, with 429 million followers, earns $1,735,000 for every Instagram post. Her platform is a blend of personal storytelling, music promotion, and advocacy, engaging fans with her genuine approach and heartfelt content.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Lionel Messi: The soccer legend

Business Insider USA

Lionel Messi, with 502 million followers, nets $1,777,000 per post. His Instagram is a testament to his legendary status in the world of football, filled with career highlights, personal milestones, and moments of advocacy.

2. Kylie Jenner: The beauty entrepreneur

Jenner's Met Gala look nodded to Abloh, who died in November 2021, as he often closed his fashion shows with a bridal look. The gown had a strapless, ruched bodice and a full, ruffled skirt. Jenner wore a sheer T-shirt under the gown, and she added a white hat with a flower on it and a veil to the look.Jenner also posted a photo of gloves the Off-White team designed for her that said "forever game," nodding to a text message Abloh sent her before his death. Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner, with 400 million followers, commands $1,835,000 per Instagram post. Jenner's savvy use of social media to promote her beauty empire, combined with her personal brand, makes her one of the platform's top earners.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: The Instagram king

AFP

Topping our list is Cristiano Ronaldo, the football superstar with 627 million followers, earning a jaw-dropping $2,397,000 per post. Ronaldo's Instagram is a captivating mix of athletic achievements, personal life, and strategic endorsements, making him the highest earner on the platform and solidifying his status as a global icon.

This reverse journey through Instagram's financial elite not only showcases the sheer earning power of these celebrities but also highlights the diverse ways they engage with their audience. From fashion and beauty to sports and music, these stars have mastered the art of turning their influence into an impressive income, setting the gold standard for digital success.

ADVERTISEMENT