Top 10 shortest verses in the Bible

Within its pages lie stories of creation, prophets, kings, and the teachings of Jesus Christ. But the Bible's power doesn't solely reside in lengthy narratives. Scattered throughout are profound verses, some short, that offer comfort, guidance, and inspiration, alongside profound teachings that continue to resonate today.

Here are 10 of the shortest verses found in the King James Version of the Bible:

1. Jesus wept. (John 11:35)

This simple verse shows us the depth of Jesus' humanity. Here, witnessing the grief of Lazarus' sisters, Jesus doesn't offer a theological explanation for death; He weeps alongside them, demonstrating his empathy and capacity for shared sorrow.

2. Quench not the Spirit. (1 Thessalonians 5:19)

This concise verse urges us to remain open to the Holy Spirit's guidance and influence. The "Spirit" refers to the presence and power of God working within believers. Quenching it suggests resisting or neglecting its promptings.

3. Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. (Exodus 20:8)

One of the Ten Commandments, this verse highlights the importance of setting aside a day for rest and devotion to God. It serves as a reminder to prioritise spiritual renewal amidst the busyness of life.

4. Thou shalt not steal. (Exodus 20:15)

This foundational moral principle shows the importance of honesty and respect for others' property. It reminds us to build our lives on integrity and fairness.

5. Thou shalt not kill. (Exodus 20:13)

Another core principle, this verse underscores the sanctity of human life. It calls for a world where violence is rejected and peace is pursued.

6. Pray without ceasing. (1 Thessalonians 5:17)

This verse encourages a life of constant communication with God. It doesn't necessarily imply lengthy prayers, but rather a posture of openness and dependence on Him throughout the day.

7. Rejoice always. (1 Thessalonians 5:16)

This verse, a call to maintain a joyful spirit, reminds us that even amidst challenges, God's presence and promises bring hope and joy.

8. Do all things in love. (1 Corinthians 16:14)

This verse provides a powerful guiding principle for our actions. It encourages us to infuse all our endeavours, from the most significant to the most mundane, with love. In this context, love extends beyond mere emotion; it encompasses compassion, respect, and a genuine desire for the well-being of others.

9. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. (Luke 6:31)

This verse, known as the Golden Rule, provides a foundational principle for ethical behaviour, urging us to treat others with kindness and respect.

10. The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. (Psalm 23:1)

This concise verse beautifully expresses trust and dependence on God's providence. It depicts Him as a shepherd who cares for His flock, ensuring their needs are met.

These are just ten of the many powerful verses found within the Bible's shortest passages. Each verse offers a thread in the grand narrative of God's relationship with humanity. So, take some time to ponder these verses, and allow them to inspire your faith and guide your steps.