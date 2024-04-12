ADVERTISEMENT
What to know about shilajit, a natural sexual boost for men

Anna Ajayi

Shilajit is a natural supplement to improve men's sexual wellness.

Shilajit benefits for men [Amazonin]
Shilajit benefits for men [Amazonin]

Shilajit is a sticky substance found primarily in the rocks of the Himalayas, and has been used in traditional Indian Ayurvedic medicine for centuries.

This natural mineral pitch is believed to be created from centuries-old plant matter that decomposes and gets pressed between layers of rock, and it is known for its health benefits, particularly for men's sexual health.

Here’s a deep dive into how shilajit can enhance male sexual health and vitality.

One of the most celebrated benefits of shilajit for men is its potential to naturally enhance libido. The compound is rich in fulvic acid and various minerals that contribute to its property as an aphrodisiac.

Shilajit is a libido booster [MensXP]
Shilajit is a libido booster [MensXP] Pulse Nigeria

Regular consumption of shilajit can lead to increased libido, helping men feel more sexually active and energetic. It's a gentle way to boost desire without the harsh side effects sometimes associated with chemical-based treatments.

For couples looking to conceive, shilajit might be a helpful ally. Studies suggest that shilajit can improve sperm count and motility.

This means not only do men produce more sperm, but the sperm are also more active, enhancing fertility. Regular intake of shilajit as directed by a healthcare provider might increase the chances of successful conception.

Testosterone is a critical hormone in the male body, influencing everything from muscle mass to mood regulation.

Low levels of testosterone can lead to decreased sex drive, fatigue, and even depression. Shilajit has been shown in some studies to naturally elevate testosterone levels, helping to maintain an active, healthy, and vigorous life.

Feeling tired can definitely kill the mood. Shilajit is known for increasing energy levels and stamina, not just in the bedroom, but in overall daily activities.

This boost in energy comes from its high mineral content and its ability to help mitochondria, the powerhouses of the cells, produce energy more efficiently. For men, this means less fatigue and more readiness and endurance for physical activities, including sex.

Sexual performance anxiety can negatively impact a man’s sexual health. Shilajit's adaptogenic properties help the body manage stress and anxiety more effectively.

It supports the regulation of the body's stress hormones, such as cortisol, leading to a calmer, more confident state of mind which can greatly improve sexual performance and enjoyment.

Good heart health is vital for stamina and overall well-being, which directly affects sexual health. Shilajit helps to regulate blood pressure and can improve blood flow, which is essential for erectile function and overall cardiovascular health. By supporting heart health, shilajit not only helps sexual functions but also enhances overall vitality.

Oxidative stress can affect sexual health by damaging tissues and affecting blood flow and hormone levels. Shilajit is rich in antioxidants, which fight against free radicals and oxidative stress, thereby protecting sexual health. These antioxidants can improve the health of reproductive organs and have been linked to better sexual performance and overall health.

Shilajit is available in several forms, including powder, resin, and capsule. The resin is considered the most natural form but can have a strong taste, which might be off-putting for some.

Shilajit come in several forms [Verywellhealth]
Shilajit come in several forms [Verywellhealth] Pulse Nigeria

Capsules can provide a more convenient and taste-free option. It’s important to choose high-quality, purified shilajit to avoid contaminants that can be found in raw mineral pitch. Always start with a small dose to see how your body reacts and consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health issues.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

