5 natural ways to improve your s*x drive

Though diet and exercise help to improve sex drive, some herbs and fruits also help as sex stimulants.

We are all on a quest to find solutions or find improvement with everything. Part of this quest is finding ways to improve and boost our sex drive.

While you are looking for supplements and artificial ways to improve and boost your sex drive, there are natural ways to do.

There are some herbs that are natural sex boosters.

Here are 5 different kinds of herbs and fruits that will boost your sex drive

Ginger is a common type of root spice originally grown in China.

Ginger has a very strong aroma. Though ginger is used to help indigestion, ginger serves as a sex booster.

It helps to increase the sexual performance. Ginger contains gingerol which is related to capsaicin that is found in chilli pepper.

Gingerol gives a sudden warmth to the body, that increases blood flow which increases sexual arousal for both man and woman and improved penis erection for the man.

Watermelon is known to be a natural viagra.

It contains phytonutrients called citrulline which relaxes the blood vessels and improves circulation of blood around the genitals.

It helps to treat erectile dysfunction and increase the libido. Unlike viagra, consuming watermelon doesn't have side effects.

Banana is another fruit that boosts sexual. Banana helps to boost the libido with the presence of bromelain.

Bromelain is an enzyme which increases the libido and helps to fight impotence in men.

Banana is also rich in potassium and contains a vitamin called riboflavin which increases the body's overall energy levels.

Ginseng is a fleshy root plant that comes in different varieties. But the most common types of ginseng are the American ginseng and Asian ginseng.

But the Asian ginseng is best in boosting libido. Studies have shown that ginseng helps to boost the testosterone in men, which means it makes the men function more in bed.

Also, ginseng helps to improve erection of men with erectile dysfunction and it reduces infertility in men.

Honey is also a sexual stimulant.

The honey base contains a type of mineral by the name boron which boosts testosterone in men and also putting oestrogen to good use.

Daily and regular intake of honey helps to boost sperm cells production and also aids in the revitalisation of both the male and female reproductive organs

